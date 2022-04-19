San Fran 49ers WR Jauan Jennings Signs One-Year Contract

If Deebo Samuel indeed finds his way out the door in the offseason, Jennings may be in line for a serious increase in target share compared to a season ago. Even if Samuel does stay, Jennings made the most of his targets in his rookie season and showed plenty of promise for the future. The rookie scored four touchdowns in five targets in the red zone last season. Bringing him back gives this team some serious depth at the wide receiver position which should be a luxury in what could end up being quarterback Trey Lance‘s team come Week 1.
Jennings made 24 receptions on 38 targets for 282 yards and five receiving touchdowns in 16 games last season.
San Francisco 49ers 2022-23 Playoffs Odds
The San Francisco 49ers are currently -178 to make the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.