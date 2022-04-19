San Fran 49ers WR Jauan Jennings Signs One-Year Contract

Overview

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings has signed a one-year contract with the team, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

49ers’ OL Daniel Brunskill and WR Jauan Jennings each signed their one-year tendered contracts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2022

If Deebo Samuel indeed finds his way out the door in the offseason, Jennings may be in line for a serious increase in target share compared to a season ago. Even if Samuel does stay, Jennings made the most of his targets in his rookie season and showed plenty of promise for the future. The rookie scored four touchdowns in five targets in the red zone last season. Bringing him back gives this team some serious depth at the wide receiver position which should be a luxury in what could end up being quarterback Trey Lance‘s team come Week 1.

Jennings made 24 receptions on 38 targets for 282 yards and five receiving touchdowns in 16 games last season.

