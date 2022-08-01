San Francisco 49ers 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The San Francisco 49ers begin the long road back to the postseason, handing the keys to the offense to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. The third overall selection in the 2021 draft, Lance is talented and, with a bevy of playmakers surrounding him, could make the big step forward that is demanded of him if the 49ers are to return to the NFC Championship Game, where they suffered a heartbreaking loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

This year’s schedule has San Francisco facing the high-flying AFC West Division and NFC South, in addition to the home-and-home series with its traditional NFC West rivals. This is not an easy trek – overall, the Niners’ schedule is ranked fifth-hardest based on opponents’ 2021 win/loss percentage.

Determined to build on the foundational success of last season, here is a closer look at the road ahead for San Francisco in 2022.

Week 1 @ Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The 49ers open their season as solid favorites to handle the rebuilding Bears. In his rookie season, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields experienced some trying but valuable growing pains. However, facing San Francisco’s swarming defense, he has a mountain to climb. The Niners rallied with 18 fourth-quarter points to defeat the Bears 33-22 at Soldier Field last season.

Week 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

San Francisco may be at the top of the list of teams glad to see Russell Wilson head to Denver. The Seahawks swept the 49ers in their home-and-home last season, with Wilson accounting for five touchdowns over the two games.

Week 3 @ Denver Broncos

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

As relieved as the 49ers maybe not to have to face Russell Wilson at quarterback for the Seahawks, they can’t avoid him altogether, meeting their nemesis in his new backyard.

Week 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Monday, October 3

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

An NFC Conference Championship rematch on Monday Night Football – one of the most anticipated matchups of the young season. San Francisco will be out to avenge the bitter defeat that saw the 49ers give up a ten-point fourth-quarter lead, costing Kyle Shanahan and company a trip to the Super Bowl. The Niners won both regular season matchups, including a thrilling 27-24 overtime victory in Week 18 to clinch a playoff berth.

Week 5 @ Carolina Panthers

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Any assessment of how difficult facing the Panthers will be at any given point in the schedule begins and ends with the health of running back Christian McCaffrey. Assuming he is good to go, with the addition of former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Panthers bring a more formidable attack to this matchup – an opponent that the 49ers cannot take lightly.

Week 6 @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

With legendary quarterback Matt Ryan in Indianapolis, the Falcons enter a new era looking to rebuild. San Francisco is unlikely to let this one get away.

Week 7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The 49ers enter a difficult four-game stretch, two on each side of the bye week, beginning with this clash with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. An open question is the absence of dynamic wideout Tyreek Hill’s impact on the Chiefs’ attack.

Week 8 @ Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Meeting for the second time in five weeks, the 49ers and Rams renew acquaintances with San Francisco at this stage of the season, having a good read on the progress made by quarterback Trey Lance. Neither team can afford to be swept on the back end of this home-and-home.

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Facing the AFC West division means dealing with some of the best young quarterbacks in the game. Having faced Patrick Mahomes, next up are Justin Herbert and the Chargers, who ranked third in yards passing per game in 2021 and are expected to improve as Herbert begins his third season.

Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Monday, November 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

The two NFC West division rivals battle it out in Mexico City on Monday Night Football. Arizona played the 49ers tough last season, winning both home-and-home games. The Cardinals edged San Francisco in Week 5, later stunning the 49ers 31-17 in Week 9 at Levi’s Stadium with Colt McCoy at the helm.

Week 12 vs. New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The retirement of legendary New Orleans coach Sean Payton ushers in a new era under Dennis Allen. If quarterback Jameis Winston calls signals for the Saints, expect the 49ers’ defense to bring the heat on the ex-Buccaneer, whose turnover tendencies have marred his career thus far.

Week 13 vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

The 49ers will be looking across the field at a familiar face – former offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who takes on the head coaching responsibilities at Miami following the firing of Brian Flores.

Week 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, December 11

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

An intriguing matchup with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who are again expected to be in the thick of the Super Bowl conversation.

Week 15 @ Seattle Seahawks

Date: Thursday, December 15

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The return engagement with the Seahawks is a must-have for the 49ers in the stretch drive.

Week 16 vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Saturday, December 24

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

San Francisco’s offense will look to exploit Washington’s defense which took a decided step back in 2021, giving up 259.9 yards per game through the air – fourth worst in the NFL.

Week 17 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, January 1

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

The 49ers square off against Derek Carr and new battery mate, ex-Packer Davante Adams, in what shapes up to be a critical game for both teams at this juncture of the season.

Week 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, January 8

Time: TBD

The outcome of this battle will likely impact wild card berths and playoff seedings.