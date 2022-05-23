San Francisco 49ers Sign TE Tyler Kroft to 1-Year Deal

The 29-year-old spent the 2021 season with the New York Jets, making 16 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown in nine games. Before that, he spent two years with the Buffalo Bills. Kroft’s best season was with the 2017 Cincinnati Bengals, where he had 42 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games.
Kroft has had a problem staying on the field for a full slate of games, not playing more than 11 games in each of the past four seasons. Over his seven-year career, Kroft has had 101 receptions, 1,024 yards, and 13 touchdowns in 81 games.
Last season, San Francisco was third in the NFC West with a 10-7 record. They were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the Conference Final.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the San Francisco 49ers are -270 against the Chicago Bears for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.