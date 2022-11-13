Saquon Barkley Tables Contract Talks with the Giants

Bye weeks typically aren’t productive periods for NFL squads. But the New York Giants were optimistic that they would be busy signing running back Saquon Barkley to a contract extension before their self-imposed deadline of November 7. Monday came and went, and the former Offensive Rookie of the Year remained without a contract.

Now, Barkley has indicated that any contract talks will be tabled until the end of the season, so the focus can remain on helping the Giants make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley will table any talks about a new contract until after this season:https://t.co/8mQnXmffDb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2022

Injuries have slowed Barkley down over the past few seasons, but the former first-overall selection is back to his usual antics. The Penn State product is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, the second-best of his career, with the third-most rushing yards in the league.

His resurgent campaign has all but assured Barkley of a pay increase, something that will now have to wait until the offseason.

The Giants shift their attention to the Houston Texans in Week 10, heading into Sunday’s inter-conference battle as -5.5 home chalk, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.