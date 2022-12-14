Sauce Gardner Leading DROY Race as Week 15 Action Begins

There’s clarity in the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year race as Week 15 begins, with some time to make a difference ahead of the final vote. The 2022 Class hasn’t been plentiful with major impact defenders, but a handful of rookies have separated themselves from the pack.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Highest Ticket% : Aidan Hutchinson 40.8%

: Aidan Hutchinson 40.8% Highest Handle% : Aidan Hutchinson 39.1%

: Aidan Hutchinson 39.1% Biggest Liability : Aidan Hutchinson

: Aidan Hutchinson Odds Leader: Ahmad Gardner -500

Gardner Having Standout Season for Jets

With the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner from the Cincinnati Bearcats. Gardner has substantially impacted the Jets secondary, including two interceptions. He’s been the shutdown presence they’ve been looking for, leading to a significant move in his odds of winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

His opening odds of +1000 have shifted to his current favorite status at -500. In addition to his odds standing where they are, he’s also drawn the second-highest ticket percentage at 16.9%, followed by the second-highest handle percentage at 27.5%.

Gardner’s biggest competition for the award is Detroit Lions defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson. The Michigan product has recorded seven sacks and two interceptions. Before Week 14, Hutchinson sat at +800 to take home the award, but he’s since found himself back at +500 with the second-shortest odds, which were also the odds he opened his rookie campaign.

In addition, he’s also drawn the highest ticket percentage at 40.8%, along with the highest handle percentage at 39.1%. There have been many small to medium-sized wagers placed in Hutchinson’s direction, but there have ultimately been more sizable bets headed the way of Gardner.

With the overall interest that Hutchinson has drawn, he remains the book’s biggest liability to take home the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.