Seahawks-Buccaneers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks look to stay in the NFL playoff race when they collide on Sunday in Munich, Germany.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks (+120) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-142) Total: 44.5 (O -110, U -110)

Before the regular season, if you suggested the Seattle Seahawks would have a better offense than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, people would have called you crazy. However, that is how it looks right now, with Seattle boasting the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL with 241 points, while the Buccaneers are 24th with 162. The defense has been a different story, with the Bucs holding a top-ten defense in terms of points allowed per game while the Seahawks sit in the bottom ten. This matchup on Sunday has the potential to be an offense vs. defense affair, but there are still plenty of people wondering when the Bucs will get their offense in order.

Seattle enters this matchup with a 1.5-game lead atop the NFC West, while the Bucs sit with a half-game lead in the NFC South after the Atlanta Falcons couldn’t muster a victory on Thursday Night Football. With how teams have performed in the Bucs’ division, their opponents are basically serving the crown up on a silver platter. This matchup against the Seahawks won’t be easy, which is evident in the tight spread and moneyline.

Tampa Bay is a slight favorite on the moneyline at -142, while the Seahawks are listed at +120. In addition, the Bucs are 2.5-point favorites on the spread. This is a matchup where the Bucs could build off last week’s come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Still, the Seahawks are running the ball well and should continue to do that with the explosiveness of Kenneth Walker III. The Bucs rush defense is in the bottom third of the NFL, and the Seahawks should take full advantage on Sunday.

Best Bet: Seahawks moneyline (+118)

As we mentioned, the Bucs’ offense is due for a coming out party, and this could be an excellent spot for them to do so against a Seahawks defense that is susceptible to allowing points. There’s potential that both teams rely heavily on the ground game, and both defenses have had issues. The total for this game is set at 44.5, a reasonable number considering what both teams bring to the table. If Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense start scoring, the Seahawks can counter with their own offense. We will unlikely see a shootout, but both offenses should do enough to contribute to the over 44.5.

Best Bet: Over 44.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Seahawks 27, Buccaneers 23