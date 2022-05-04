Seahawks-Buccaneers Will Play Regular-Season Game in Germany

This contest will be the first NFL regular-season game in Germany. The game will be played at Allianz Arena and is the first major non-soccer event to be held at the home of FC Bayern Munich. The Seahawks made a previous trip to Europe in 2018, playing the Raiders in London for Week 6.
The Bucs’ Tom Brady will also become the first quarterback to start a game in three countries. He previously started for the New England Patriots in London and Mexico City.
Germany is the NFL’s fastest-growing market, with 2.5 million fans tuning into Super Bowl LVI. The NFL plans to play four games in Germany over the next four years. This game is also one of five international games scheduled for 2022. Three more games are planned for London and one for Mexico City.
Last season, Seattle finished fourth in the NFC West with a 7-10 record.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.