Seahawks-Buccaneers Will Play Regular-Season Game in Germany

Overview

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play a regular-season game in Germany on November 13.

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers at Allianz Arena in Munich. pic.twitter.com/CNcqekBRpD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2022

This contest will be the first NFL regular-season game in Germany. The game will be played at Allianz Arena and is the first major non-soccer event to be held at the home of FC Bayern Munich. The Seahawks made a previous trip to Europe in 2018, playing the Raiders in London for Week 6.

The Bucs’ Tom Brady will also become the first quarterback to start a game in three countries. He previously started for the New England Patriots in London and Mexico City.

Germany is the NFL’s fastest-growing market, with 2.5 million fans tuning into Super Bowl LVI. The NFL plans to play four games in Germany over the next four years. This game is also one of five international games scheduled for 2022. Three more games are planned for London and one for Mexico City.

Last season, Seattle finished fourth in the NFC West with a 7-10 record.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Seattle Seahawks are +10000 to win Super Bowl LVII.