Seahawks-Chiefs: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Seattle Seahawks (+360) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-460) Total: 48.5 (O -115, U -105)
It’s recently been a struggle for the Seahawks, who’ve lost two in a row and are 1-4 over their last five. That stretch has had them fall from a wild-card position to outside the postseason. This is a tough matchup, especially for a team that is faltering. The Chiefs have been winning through December, going 4-1 over their last five. However, they’ve allowed teams to hang around in games and eat into big leads.
Kansas City is listed as a sizable favorite on the moneyline at -460, while the Seahawks are priced at +360. It’s hard to argue either price, especially considering the Chiefs’ 5-1 home record. The Chiefs are the better football team, but even if we expect them to win outright, that doesn’t mean they’ll cover the double-digit spread.
Over Seattle’s last five games, they’ve kept each within a ten-point deficit. With those trends and the Chiefs allowing teams to stay close, it’s hard to avoid targeting the Seahawks to cover the ten points. The Chiefs could lead this game by multiple scores, but the Seahawks have an offense that can score, which should allow them to stay within single digits.
Best Bet: Seahawks +10 (-112)
The Chiefs and Seahawks sit inside the top ten in points scored per game. That could be the recipe for a high-scoring game, with the total set at 48.5. Throughout the Chiefs’ last five games, four have gone over this projected total, while the Seahawks have seen that transpire in three of the previous five. It’s hard to see the Chiefs not finding success on offense in this matchup while they have had warts on defense. There should be some value in targeting the over 48.5, priced at an appetizing -115.
