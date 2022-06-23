Baker Mayfield remains with the Cleveland Browns despite the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson. It is clear that Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, but the Browns have been weighing his price throughout the offseason and have yet to strike a deal. Many teams have been linked to Mayfield, but the newest one is the most intriguing.
According to a league source, the Seattle Seahawks have a high level of interest in Mayfield. Seattle traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, receiving Drew Lock in return. Lock and veteran Geno Smith are currently competing for the Seahawks’ starting quarterback position.
Mayfield ending up in Seattle could be a best-case scenario for him and the Seahawks. He has shown plenty of flashes during his time in Cleveland, and a move to Seattle would pair him with one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL. Mayfield has plenty of upside, and a fresh start in Seattle could work out well.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.