Baker Mayfield remains with the Cleveland Browns despite the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson. It is clear that Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, but the Browns have been weighing his price throughout the offseason and have yet to strike a deal. Many teams have been linked to Mayfield, but the newest one is the most intriguing.

According to a league source, the Seattle Seahawks have a high level of interest in Mayfield. Seattle traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, receiving Drew Lock in return. Lock and veteran Geno Smith are currently competing for the Seahawks’ starting quarterback position.

Mayfield ending up in Seattle could be a best-case scenario for him and the Seahawks. He has shown plenty of flashes during his time in Cleveland, and a move to Seattle would pair him with one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL. Mayfield has plenty of upside, and a fresh start in Seattle could work out well.