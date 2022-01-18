Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta and Adam Jude report that the Seahawks have fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton.

Norton had been the defensive coordinator for Seattle for the past four years. He was a linebackers coach with the Seahawks from 2010-2014, which led to a defensive coordinator position with the Raiders from 2015-2017. As linebackers coach, Norton was a part of Seattle’s Super Bowl XLVIII win over Denver.

Early candidates for the position include Seattle’s assistant head coach and defensive line coach, Clint Hurtt, and Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

Seattle finished last in the NFC West with a 7-10 record, and the defense ranked 28th in yards allowed per game with 379.1.

In the shake-up, defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis was also shown the door.

This news comes days after Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was rumored to be exploring his options over the offseason.