Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Doesn't Buy Team's Low Expectations
Paul Connor
The Seattle Seahawks are expected to be one of the clubs fighting for the first overall pick when the 2022 campaign is done.
Just don’t tell that to Seahawks long-time head coach Pete Carroll.
Speaking with reporters, Carroll said he isn’t buying the low expectations for his football team.
“I don’t feel like any part of any of that is what’s true other than the fact that that’s what people think. I’m not in that business now. I’m in the business of helping these guys get ready to play with all of the work that we do and all of the mentality and the culture and the environment that we’re in. We’ve been averaging ten wins a year for the last 20-something years. You think I could think anything different than that? I don’t. I don’t see any reason my expectations should change at all.”
Carroll’s squad will have an opportunity to make an early statement when they welcome back former Seahawks legend Russell Wilson and the new-look Denver Broncos in Week 1.
