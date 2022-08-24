Seahawks in No Rush to Name a Starting Quarterback

Speaking on the competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said:
“I’m wide open for whatever happens. Geno’s been the guy in the lead position the whole time, and I’ve protected that thought throughout. He’s done a really nice job. He’s been very consistent. So we’ll just see what happens. There’s two more weeks of practice, too, after this. I had a set thought on what we would do with the timeline, but that got disrupted, so we’re going to use all the time we need.”
Carroll’s comments seem to indicate that Lock remains firmly in the running for the starting job. When asked about his plans for Friday’s preseason finale, Carroll said the former Bronco will play “a lot.”
Regardless of who wins out, fantasy managers have to hope that either Smith or Lock can keep the values of wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett afloat.
