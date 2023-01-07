Seahawks' Kenneth Walker Expected to Play Sunday vs. Rams

Kenneth Walker is expected to play Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma New Tribune reports.

The 10 Seahawks who were missing practice are down to 5 questionable, Travis Homer doubtful for Sunday's must-win vs Rams. Kenneth Walker isn't even listed. He's RB1 again. Tyler Lockett was doing more today at start of practice open to media. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/2frB9yWzbx — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 6, 2023

Walker missed most of practice this week as he is still dealing with an ankle injury and illness. Walker doesn’t have an injury designation and is expected to start Sunday versus the Los Angeles Rams.

The Hawks will also hope to have Tyler Lockett available for this contest. Lockett was in and out of the win versus the New York Jets last week due to a leg injury. He won’t be 100% healthy for this game but is expected to play as well.

The Seahawks are still in the hunt for the final playoff spot in the NFC. They need a victory over the Rams and a loss by the Green Bay Packers to the Detroit Lions. However, the NFL did the Hawks no favors when they moved the Packers game to Sunday night. This means the Lions will know their fate before the start of the game. If the Hawks defeat the Rams, the Lions are eliminated from playoff contention and could lose their edge versus the Packers.