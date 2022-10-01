Seahawks-Lions: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks are set to collide on Sunday Afternoon in what could be a sneaky high-scoring affair.

Seattle Seahawks (+154) vs. Detroit Lions (-184) Total: 47.5 (O-114, U-106)

The Seahawks and Lions are set to enter this Sunday tilt with identical 1-2 records, but there’s still some impressive play from both sides that makes them attractive in this matchup. The Lions have been moving the ball well on offense, but two of their most explosive weapons have already been ruled out for the game in D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown. That alone should make Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s life much more difficult, knowing how much he’s relied on them through three weeks of play. Jamaal Williams has done everything that’s been asked of him early on for the Lions’ rushing attack. Undoubtedly, he should see a heavy workload with the focus likely shifting to the ground without two of Goff’s more reliable targets present.

Looking at the Lions’ opposition in the Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith has done an admirable job early this season. Still, there’s not much of a ceiling to him here, especially with the team’s focus on rushing the ball. As a result, Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III should see plenty of work in this contest in a Pete Carroll-style game plan. In saying that, the Lions have been great against the run early on, while the same can’t be said for the Seahawks. With that, the Lions should control a big chunk of the game on offense if they can continue running the ball with the effectiveness they have early on, in addition to Seattle’s struggles on that side of the football.

The visiting Seahawks have many more weapons available on offense that can be difference makers. However, there’s a reason the Lions still enter this matchup as -3.5-point favorites on the spread and -184 on the moneyline. Bettors have been bullish about the Seahawks in this matchup to cover the spread, and it’s hard to blame them, especially after the Lions collapsed late last week against the Minnesota Vikings. Just 29% of tickets have been generated towards the Seahawks on the spread, but the telling number is with the handle, which has seen them account for 61% of the money. Without the Lions having access to their top weapons on offense, the Seahawks should be able to do enough to stay in this contest. Seahawks cover, Lions win outright.

Best Bet: Seahawks +3.5 (-112)

Even though we touted that this game could be a shootout earlier, that might not ultimately be the case when you shake down exactly the situations both sides are in entering this matchup. The Lions should find success on the ground even without Swift, while the Seahawks will likely struggle in that department and have to rely on Smith to create some explosive plays for his talented wideouts. If both sides were fully healthy entering this contest, there’s a much higher likelihood that this would have a shootout-like atmosphere. In saying that, this won’t be the case on Sunday, ultimately helping guide us toward the under 47.5.

Best Bet: Under 47.5 (-106)

Game Pick: Lions 24, Seahawks 21