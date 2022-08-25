Seahawks QB Drew Lock Could Play 3 Quarters vs. Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock could play up to three quarters on Friday night against the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Seahawks QB Drew Lock set to get significant run Friday vs. Dallas, as Pete Carroll said — I was told he could play at least three quarters. A chance to state his case. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 25, 2022

Lock missed out on the team’s matchup with the Chicago Bears last Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19. This is likely head coach Pete Carroll looking to give Lock a fighter’s chance at the job after not seeing a chance in preseason Week 2. It’s also likely now that Geno Smith will not see any action in the matchup. Carroll may have seen plenty of Smith against Chicago where he was 10-of-18 for 112 yards in an underwhelming first-half performance.

Lock and Smith have been reportedly splitting reps all throughout training camp in what is one of two remaining quarterback competitions in the NFL along with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

The Seattle Seahawks are currently seven-point favorites against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday with the total set at 37.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.