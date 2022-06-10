Seahawks QB Geno Smith Ahead in the Battle to Start

According to Liz Mathews of USA Today, Geno Smith remains ahead of teammate Drew Lock in the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback competition.

Speaking with reporters after Thursday’s minicamp session, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said, “Geno’s still ahead, you can tell that, but it’s not going to be too much for Drew to be caught up. By the time we get through [training] camp, he’ll be there. He’s really bright. It makes sense to him. He’s really sharp in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage and all of that. So it’s just time that he needs, and there’s nothing we can do but gain some more of that.”

Smith made four starts for Seattle last season while filling in for an injured Russell Wilson, throwing for 702 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, completing 68.4% of his passes.

Should Smith ultimately earn the starting job, it will go a long way in maintaining the fantasy values of wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, as Lock looked particularly unimpressive during his time with the Denver Broncos.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Seahawks holding the worst NFC West divisional odds at +1300.