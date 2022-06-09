Seahawks RB Chris Carson Not Medically Cleared for Minicamp

Following a severe neck injury suffered last season, Chris Carson‘s NFL career remains up in the air.

According to Seattle Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta, the oft-injured running back has not been medically cleared to participate in the club’s mandatory minicamp.

Pete Carroll says Chris Carson will have more assessments in two weeks to determine his availability for season. He was not cleared to take part in minicamp. pic.twitter.com/nrpdq6ll2v — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 9, 2022

Carson is scheduled to undergo more tests over the next two weeks, by which point his availability for the 2022 season should be determined.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, head coach Pete Carroll said, “Now we’re into the next phase. We’ll see what happens. Just holding out good hope because he’s worked really hard and really wants to come back and all of that. But I can’t tell you for certain at this point he can.”

Limited to four games last season, Carson underwent disc-fusion surgery last fall.

Should the 27-year-old ultimately be forced to remain on the sideline, Seattle will likely enter the upcoming campaign with Rashaad Penny and rookie Kenneth Walker as its top two backs.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Seahawks holding the worst NFC West odds at +1300.