Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker a Game-Time Decision vs. Panthers

The Seahawks’ backfield feels like a roulette wheel at this point. DeeJay Dallas is also a game-time decision, and with Walker potentially out of the mix, it’s anyone’s guess who will see most of the workload. At 7-5, the Seahawks are starting to face must-win spots if they want to keep pace in the NFC Wild Card race.
In 2022, Walker has 138 rushes for 649 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games. If you are desperate for a running back in fantasy with six teams on bye, it might be worth grabbing Dallas and Travis Homer until we find out who will be getting the touches.
Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds
The Seattle Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
