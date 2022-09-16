Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker to Make NFL Debut Sunday at 49ers

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (hernia) was not listed on the team’s injury report on Friday, per Ari Meirov of PFF.

#Seahawks rookie RB Kenneth Walker (hernia) is off the injury report and will make his NFL debut on Sunday vs. the #49ers. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2022

Walker is finally good to go from his hernia injury after coming off the team’s injury report on Friday. It will be interesting to see how the workload is given out between him and Rashaad Penny, who had a mediocre Week 1 performance with 67 yards on 15 touches.

Walker will get his day in the sun, and it’ll be up to him whether he takes advantage of it. Many believe there is a real chance the rookie could take over the top spot on the depth chart by season’s end. He’ll start his career with a tall task against a stout 49ers defense in Week 2.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

The Seattle Seahawks are currently 9.5-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.