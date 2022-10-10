Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Likely Done for Season

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is expected to require season-ending surgery on his fractured fibula.
#Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny will undergo tests today on his fractured fibula to determine if surgery is necessary, source said, but the belief is surgery is coming. Penny would likely be out for the season meaning rookie Ken Walker is next man up. (Fibula, not tibia, is correct).
Per Rapoport, “Penny will undergo tests today [Monday] to determine if surgery is necessary, but the belief is surgery is coming.”
The 26-year-old suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints and was carted off the field. It’s another blow for the oft-injured Penny, who broke out in the second half of last season, and has averaged 6.1 YPC in the early portion of 2022 (57 carries for 346 yards).
“This has been a journey for him, and for us too,” said Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. “Really, I fell in love with the fact that he emerged and showed us the great player that he is and what he can mean to the game and our team, and for it to come down to another setback – he’ll be back – but it’s a setback that just breaks my heart.”
With Penny likely done for the year, Seattle will turn to rookie Kenneth Walker to fill the void. Walker carried eight times for 88 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 and should be a serviceable RB2 option in fantasy leagues moving forward.
