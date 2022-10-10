Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Officially OUT for Season

The news comes as little surprise after previous reports stated that surgery was the most likely outcome. Penny suffered the injury in the third quarter of Week 5’s 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints and was carted off the field. The 26-year-old ends his season with 346 yards rushing on 57 carries (6.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.
An impending free agent, Penny will likely be forced to ink another one-year deal next offseason, whether that be with Seattle or elsewhere. Injuries have been a common theme throughout Penny’s NFL career, the former San Diego State standout appearing in just 42 of a possible 81 games.
In the meantime, rookie Kenneth Walker III will take over lead-back duties and should be a solid RB2 option in all fantasy formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Seahawks as +3 home underdogs on the spread and +130 on the moneyline for Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.