Seahawks Re-Sign Geno Smith to 1-year, $3.5 Million Contract

In addition to the $3.5 million in base salary, the deal comes with another $3.5 million in incentives.
On March 8, the Seahawks traded long-time quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In exchange, Seattle received Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (2022 and 2023), two second-round picks (2022 and 2023), and a fifth-rounder (2022).
Neither Smith nor Lock will be able to replace what Wilson brought to the table, but perhaps the competition for the number one quarterback job will bring out the best in both of them. Seattle could also opt to draft a quarterback with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
For comparison, Wilson threw 259 completions for 3,113 yards and 25 touchdowns in 14 games last season. Smith threw 65 competitions for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games, while Lock threw 67 competitions for 787 yards and two touchdowns in six games.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.