Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Tears Quad

It wasn’t all positive, however, as Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams suffered a torn quad and is out indefinitely – according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The injury occurred in the second quarter with Adams coming in on a blitz and delivering a hit on Wilson before limping off the field in obvious pain. The 26-year-old was carted to the locker room and did not return.
“His quadricep tendon I think got damaged some tonight,” said Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, postgame. “He got hurt. So it’s a serious injury.”
It’s the latest setback for the oft-injured Adams, who has missed a combined nine games his first two seasons in Seattle and recently inked a four-year, $70 million extension last offseason.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Seattle as +8.5 road underdogs on the spread and +310 on the moneyline ahead of Week 2’s contest against NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.
