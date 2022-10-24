Seahawks WR DK Metcalf (Knee) Won't Require Surgery

The Seattle Seahawks received good news Monday as star wide receiver DK Metcalf will not require surgery on his injured knee.

“We got a really good report this morning. He does not need surgery,” said head coach Pete Carroll. “He hurt his patellar tendon some. … It’s a great report.”

Metcalf suffered the injury in the first half of Week 7’s 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The 24-year-old was taken off on a cart and did not return, finishing the game with one catch for 12 yards. How much time, if any, Metcalf will miss remains to be seen.

The All-Pro has appeared in seven games for the Seahawks this season, catching 31 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns.

If Metcalf is out for a significant period, veteran wideout Marquise Goodwin is expected to be the next man up. Goodwin had his best game of the season Sunday, catching four passes for 67 yards and two scores, and could be a serviceable option in all fantasy formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Seahawks as -2.5 home favorites on the spread and -146 on the moneyline for Week 8 against the New York Giants.