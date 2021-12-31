Sean Mannion will start for the Vikings on Sunday, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports. Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 earlier Friday and won’t play versus the Packers on Sunday night. This is a brutal loss for the Vikings as they may have to win both this week and next to have any chance at the playoffs. The Vikings were able to defeat the Packers earlier this season, but that was in a dome in Minnesota. The game Sunday is expected to be played in the frigid cold, with the high being in the single digits and a wind chill hovering around -10. This could make the passing game for both teams close to non-existent.

While the lack of a passing game in this contest might be a good thing for the Vikings, you need to have some threat of a vertical passing game, or the defense will just crowd the line of scrimmage to stop Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison.

The line has ballooned in this game due to the loss of Cousins for the Vikings. It started out as the Packers favored a touchdown, but it’s now closer to two TDs. The Packers are currently a 13.5 favorite (-106) over the Vikings on Sunday and are -820 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.