Sean Payton To Interview with Cardinals

You can add the Arizona Cardinals to the growing list of teams interested in the services of this offseason’s biggest coaching name. According to Cardinals/NFL beat reporter for PHNX Howard Balzer, Sean Payton will interview with the Cards on Thursday.

BREAKING: Sources tell me Sean Payton meeting with Cardinals Thursday — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) January 23, 2023

The much sought-after coach has already met with the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans. Denver and Houston are on a shortlist, which also includes the Carolina Panthers and these Cardinals. Payton will also meet with Denver for a second time.

Whoever hires Sean Payton as their next head coach will have to pay a fairly steep price. The New Orleans Saints have informed their former bench boss that they will be seeking a mid to late first-round pick in compensation for allowing Payton to move on. The Super Bowl winner is also reportedly seeking a $20-25 million, four-year deal.

Payton became a legend in New Orleans, coaching the Saints from 2006-2021. Across his 16 seasons in the Big Easy, the 59-year-old compiled a 152-89 regular season record with nine postseason appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

