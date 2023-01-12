Sean Payton to Meet with Broncos on Tuesday

Could former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton wind up in the Mile High City? ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos are scheduled to interview Payton for their vacant head coaching position on Tuesday.
Denver is scheduled to be the first team this month to have an in-person head-coach interview with Sean Payton, per source. The Broncos and Payton are scheduled to meet Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.
This interview will be Payton’s first since announcing his desire to return to the NFL following a year-long retirement. With the Saints still owning Payton’s rights, Denver would have to negotiate a trade to land the market’s most coveted head coaching name.
The 59-year-old became a legend in New Orleans, coaching the Saints from 2006-2021. Across his 16 seasons in the Big Easy, Payton compiled a 152-89 regular season record with nine postseason appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.
In Denver, Payton’s number one priority would be fixing a Broncos offense, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, that finished the 2022 campaign ranked dead last in points per game (16.9). Whether the California native is up to that challenge remains to be seen.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.