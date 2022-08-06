Seattle Mariners to Activate Mitch Haniger from the IL
George Kurtz
The Seattle Mariners are expected to activate Mitch Haniger on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Haniger has been on the injured list since April 30 and has only played one game on April 16 due to an ankle injury. The Mariners will play a doubleheader versus the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, and Haniger is expected to be in the lineup for the second game. Haniger was tearing it up during rehab, posting a 1.055 OPS in 11 games. Considering Haniger had only played nine games before the injury and with fellow outfielder Julio Rodriguez expected to be activated off of the injured list in the middle of next week, there is no guarantee that Haniger will be an everyday player. How he performs on the MLB level will go a long way toward how often he will play.
The Mariners will start Chris Flexen in the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday night, while the Los Angeles Angels will go with Reid Detmers. The Mariners are +146 (-1.5) on the run line and -142 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (-122), and under (+100). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
