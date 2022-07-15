Seattle Seahawks 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2022 season in rebuilding mode after last year’s disappointing 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for only the second time in the past ten seasons.

The club’s direction became apparent in the offseason with the stunning trade of franchise legend quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In return, Seattle received a package including Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, and a host of draft picks.

The picks included the Broncos’ first, and second-round selections in the 2022 draft, giving Seattle four selections within the top 72. Head coach Pete Carroll and company are widely considered to have had a strong draft, addressing several areas of concern. With the ninth pick in the first round, the Seahawks addressed a pressing need on the offensive line, selecting offensive tackle Charles Cross from Mississippi State. Seattle then bolstered its pass rush with Minnesota edge rusher Boye Mafe in the second round (40th selection overall). The team came right back with the 41st selection and added much-needed running back depth, grabbing Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.

An open question in training camp remains who will be the team’s starting quarterback. Veteran backup Geno Smith appears to have the inside track over Lock, but speculation looms that the club will make a move to upgrade the position. High-level production from star receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett is a must if the Seahawks are to compete this season.

The Seahawks’ 2022 schedule is ranked tenth most challenging in terms of opponents’ win percentage, and at a glance, one can see why. In addition to the home and home games with their NFC West Division rivals (including the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams), schedule makers have Seattle squaring off against the NFC South and AFC West.

For the Seahawks’ pass defense, ranked 31st last season, the aerial circus that is the AFC West poses a formidable challenge. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers finished second and third in passing yards per game last year, while Las Vegas, without Davante Adams, ranked sixth. Throw Russell Wilson and a talented Broncos receiving corps in the mix, and the Seahawks face a division where all four teams are expected to be in the playoff hunt.

Here is a closer look as the Seahawks embark on a new path for the franchise in 2022:

Week 1 vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Monday, Sept. 12

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

“Revenge” game fans certainly don’t have long to wait with a Week 1 matchup on Monday Night Football. An emotional homecoming for now-Broncos signal caller Russell Wilson.

Week 2 @ San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 18

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Seattle will likely be facing the 49ers’ second-year quarterback Trey Lance. The Seahawks surprisingly swept the home-and-home last season.

Week 3 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, Sept. 25

Time: 4:25 PM ET

The rebuilding Falcons also begin a new chapter without their franchise quarterback, Matt Ryan, who will call signals in Indianapolis this season.

Week 4 @ Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Seahawks travel to Detroit to take on the Lions, who won their last three home games in 2021, including victories over the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. Seattle blew out the Lions 51-29 in Week 17 in what turned out to be Wilson’s last Seahawks home game. Rashaad Penny had a field day against a porous Lions defense, rushing for 170 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns.

Week 5 @ New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, Oct. 9

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Seattle and New Orleans square off at the Caesars Superdome, as the Saints adjust to life without legendary head coach Sean Payton. New Orleans star running back Alvin Kamara, facing charges for his role in an alleged assault in a Las Vegas nightclub before last season’s Pro Bowl, could be suspended by the NFL and miss this contest.

The Seahawks dropped a 13-10 decision at home to the Saints in Week 7, with Geno Smith starting instead of Russell Wilson, who missed the game due to an injury. Smith completed 12 of 22 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown and was sacked five times.

Week 6 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Seattle and Arizona split their two games in 2021, each team winning in the other’s backyard. The Cardinals downed the Seahawks 23-13 in Week 11, with Seattle crushing Arizona’s hopes for an NFC West title with a stunning 38-30 victory in Week 18.

Week 7 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Time: 4:25 PM ET

The Seahawks face Justin Herbert and the high-flying Chargers offense in a stern test for a Seattle defensive unit that struggled mightily against the pass last season.

Week 8 vs. New York Giants

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Time: 4:25 PM ET

The mid-season report card on the Giants will be in, who begin 2022 with renewed optimism under new GM Joe Schoen and former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach. When healthy, the Giants have a host of offensive weapons – the Seahawks could be in for a surprise in this one.

Week 9 @ Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Weeks 9-10 and 12-13, around the Seahawks’ Week 11 bye, mark a difficult stretch for Seattle. It begins with this return engagement with the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Week 10 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Nov. 13, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Seattle and Tampa Bay tangle in Germany where Tom Brady and company will likely find themselves in the thick of the NFC battle and simply too much for the Seahawks to deal with.

Week 11 BYE

Week 12 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, Nov. 27

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Meeting Derek Carr and Davante Adams, whose reunion will have had a chance to flourish for more than half the season, does not bode well for the Seahawks. This game will be a must for the Raiders, who figure to be at a minimum in the AFC Wild Card mix.

Week 13 @ Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, Dec. 4

Time: 4:05 PM ET

The Rams swept the home-and-home last year as the first of two against the defending Super Bowl Champions. LA’s star receiver Cooper Kupp hauled in 16 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns over the two games in 2021.

Week 14 vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Sunday, Dec. 11

Time: 4:25 PM ET

The impact that newly acquired Baker Mayfield has had at the helm of the Panthers’ offense will likely be established by now. A healthy Christian McCaffrey, and effective Mayfield, is a troublesome combination to be managed if the Seahawks look to pull this one out.

Week 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15

Time: 8:15 PM ET

The Seahawks swing back into action on short rest with a Thursday night tilt at home against the 49ers.

Week 16 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Not exactly what any team would be wishing for. This matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at Arrowhead is likely a must-have for Kansas City, and a Christmas Eve the Seahawks will probably want to forget.

Week 17 vs. New York Jets

Date: Sunday, Jan.1

Time: 4:05 PM ET

If the optimism surrounding the New York Jets is proven to have been justified, this New Year’s Day clash with the Seahawks at Lumen Field could be surprisingly meaningful.

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

The Seahawks close out their regular season at home in the return battle with the Rams. This game could potentially have playoff-seeding implications for LA, and Seattle would like nothing more than to make the Rams’ journey as miserable as possible.