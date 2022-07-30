Seattle Seahawks Signed D.K. Metcalf to an Extension

The contract will pay Metcalf $72 million. The deal includes a $30 million signing bonus and has $58.2 million guaranteed. Metcalf reported to camp but wasn’t participating in workouts. The new Collective Bargaining Agreement fines players heavily if they hold out, and those fines can’t be refunded, so players are essentially now “holding in” by reporting to camp but not working out or practicing. Metcalf may have forced the Hawk’s hand with this routine.
Metcalf likely wanted to get paid as he knows it may be challenging to put up big numbers this season without a proper number one quarterback. The Hawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the offseason, which leaves the team with either Geno Smith or Drew Lock at QB.
The Seahawks are at +1500 to win the NFC West. They have the worst odds in the division, trailing the Los Angeles Rams (+125), San Francisco 49ers (+200), and Arizona Cardinals (+300). You can find the odds for every team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.