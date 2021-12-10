Seattle Seahawks Vs. Houston Texans Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Seahawks vs. Texans Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: NRG Stadium

Seahawks vs. Texans Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Seahawks -400 | Texans +315

Spread: Seahawks -8.5

Total: 41 Over -106 | Under -114

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Seahawks +40000 | Texans N/A

Seahawks vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

Seahawks -8.5

Seahawks vs. Texans News, Analysis, and Picks

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks will travel to Houston and take on the Texans, a game they must have to hold on to any remaining playoff hopes as they sit at 4-8. Houston is the lone team in the NFL already eliminated from the playoffs, which has led head coach David Culley to make rookie quarterback Davis Mills the starting quarterback over veteran Tyrod Taylor for the remainder of the season.

It’s been an underwhelming year for Seattle, and at 4-8, they are hanging on by a thread to any postseason hopes. But Wilson’s three-game absence back in October has left this team slightly underrated. After two bumpy starts in his return, his last two outings have looked much more like the seven-time Pro Bowler the league is used to seeing. Two of the team’s losses have come with backup quarterback Geno Smith under center, and after a big-time divisional win over the San Francisco 49ers a week ago, it may have been the kick in the butt the team needed to make one last playoff push. This spread feels like it should be pushing double-digits against a doomed Texans team with a rookie quarterback under center. Take the Seahawks to cover this number on Sunday.

