Shanahan "expects" Garoppolo Trade from 49ers

It does not look like Jimmy Garoppolo will be wearing red and gold for too much longer. According to 49ers beat reporter Cam Inman of San Jose’s Mercury News, head coach Kyle Shanahan does “expect” to see his long-time quarterback moved at some point.
#49ers Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo: "I expect at sometime he’ll be traded but it’s not a guarantee. It went on hold when (surgery) happened."
The Niners bench boss mentioned Jimmy G’s shoulder surgery in March put potential deals on the shelf along with the QB himself. Garoppolo is not expected to be able to throw a football until July, and teams still in need of a quarterback are few and far between.
The Carolina Panthers seem the most likely destination. While Sam Darnold is the probable starter, they don’t seem to want to roll the Darnold dice again this season.
Seattle is a possible destination, but inter-division deals are rare, so that would come as a surprise.
The Browns are waiting to see what happens with Deshaun Watson’s legal issues and if he faces a lengthy suspension this year.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Niners have the fourth shortest odds to win the NFC at +750, and a Jimmy G trade shouldn’t move the needle much, if at all.
