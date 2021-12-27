Shaq Barrett Sprains MCL vs. Panthers, Will Undergo Further Evaluation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers provided an update on Shaq Barrett’s health after their Week 16 contest against the Carolina Panthers. Barrett, who left early in the second half with a knee injury, was diagnosed with an MCL strain and will undergo further evaluation Monday.

Initial indications are that Bucs’ standout pass rusher Shaq Barrett suffered an MCL sprain and “nothing long term”, per source. Further testing Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2021

Barret has been a standout on the Bucs’ defense this season, leading the team with 9.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. That is in addition to 47 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, two pass deflections, and 21 quarterback hits.

With the NFC South crown locked up and the New York Jets on the horizon, it’s conceivable that the Bucs give Barrett next week off so he can head into the postseason as close to 100% health as possible.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is listed behind Barrett on the Bucs’ depth chart and could be in line for his fourth start of the season if Barrett can’t play.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bucs lined as -13 favorites against the Jets for their Week 17 contest.