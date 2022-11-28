Should the Chiefs be Considered Super Bowl Favorites?

You can make a case that the Kansas City Chiefs deserve to be the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl this season.

The oddsmakers agree with that assessment, which has seen the Chiefs jump past the Buffalo Bills with the top odds to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Even though the Bills bested the Chiefs in a head-to-head clash earlier this year, there’s more reason to be bullish about how Kansas City is playing compared to Buffalo.

The Chiefs have a 9-2 record, which puts them in the driver’s seat as the top seed in the AFC. No one wants to go through Arrowhead in the postseason, so that’s a significant advantage for Kansas City, especially when many thought they’d have lost that perk when they dropped a matchup to Buffalo.

Kansas City has erased public doubts, leading them to be listed amongst the NFL’s elite.

Below are the top five favorites to win the Super Bowl on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Super Bowl Odds Kansas City Chiefs 430 Buffalo Bills 450 Philadelphia Eagles 650 San Francisco 49ers 650 Dallas Cowboys 900

Chiefs Still Have Value With Top Odds

Just because the Chiefs have the shortest odds to win the Super Bowl doesn’t mean there can’t be value in their price. With the Tyreek Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins, many wondered if Patrick Mahomes could function at the same rate. Through Week 11, the Chiefs have scored the most points in the league, with 326, slightly ahead of the Bills at 309. Without Mahomes force-feeding the ball to Hill, he’s been doing an excellent job at spreading it around while involving tight end Travis Kelce as much as ever. It’s almost as though this Chiefs offense is more dangerous, considering there’s less predictability. When you have a quarterback of Mahomes’s ability, more depth at receiver helps the team overall. Of course, you can’t forget that this defense has been excellent, leading to very few holes on this roster.

With the Chiefs sitting at +430, they haven’t been bet down at a high rate, hovering in the +500 range since the end of September. This team can win it all, but you can make a legitimate case they’re undervalued at +430. Their odds should likely sit in the +350 to +370 range. There’s some clear value in their current odds, which will continue to rise if they find their way back into the number one seed in the AFC bracket.