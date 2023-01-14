Skylar Thompson will Start for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday

The Dolphins are a mess at a quarterback for their playoff game in Buffalo on Sunday. Starter Tua Tagovailoa is out due to a concussion. This is at least Tua’s second and possibly third concussion this season, and some think he should retire. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is questionable to play due to a dislocated pinky and a knee injury. Bridgewater has practiced in a limited fashion this week, but even if he is cleared to play Sunday, he would be the backup to Thompson.
The Dolphins and Bills have split their two meetings this season, with both teams winning at home. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, both games were played with Tua starting and certainly not with their third-string QB.
The Bills are a -13.5-point favorite (-115) versus the Dolphins in this contest and are -1000 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.