Skylar Thompson will start for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Skylar Thompson officially named the Dolphins' starting QB for Sunday's game vs the Bills, per Mike McDaniel — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 13, 2023

The Dolphins are a mess at a quarterback for their playoff game in Buffalo on Sunday. Starter Tua Tagovailoa is out due to a concussion. This is at least Tua’s second and possibly third concussion this season, and some think he should retire. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is questionable to play due to a dislocated pinky and a knee injury. Bridgewater has practiced in a limited fashion this week, but even if he is cleared to play Sunday, he would be the backup to Thompson.

The Dolphins and Bills have split their two meetings this season, with both teams winning at home. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, both games were played with Tua starting and certainly not with their third-string QB.