SNF Chiefs-Chargers Preview: LA Gaining Reinforcements

We’re looking ahead to a strong Sunday Night Football matchup between the 7-2 Kansas City Chiefs and 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers in Southern California. The Chiefs sit atop the AFC thanks to five wins in their last six. Their two losses this season came by a combined seven points.

This will be LA’s second straight Sunday Night Football game after coming off of a loss to a strong San Francisco 49ers team in a game that the Chargers let get away from them.

Chiefs @ Chargers Game Information

Location: Sofi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Sofi Stadium | Inglewood, CA Time: 8:20 p.m. ET | TV: NBC

This game will be headlined by the duel between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, facing opposite receiver situations. Herbert’s receiving duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams is expected to return, an upgrade from having to tout Michael Bandy props last week.

Mecole Hardman is headed to IR for KC, while Juju Smith-Schuster is trending toward being held out (concussion), throwing Mahomes’s arsenal into question. Kadarius Toney looked promising in his second game as a Chief on 44% of snaps and could be in line for a potential WR1 workload.

Chiefs @ Chargers Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Chiefs -4.5 (-110) | Chargers +4.5 (-110)

Chiefs -4.5 (-110) | Chargers +4.5 (-110) Moneyline: Chiefs (-225) | Chargers (+190)

Chiefs (-225) | Chargers (+190) Total: Over 51.5 (-118) | Under 51.5 (-104)

This line opened at Chiefs -7, but with the injury report breaking LA’s way, it’s fallen to -4.5. While the Chargers don’t have much of a home-field advantage, I still favor them, plus the points, as the offensive reinforcements, make a difference on Sunday Night.

Chiefs @ Chargers Props to Watch on FanDuel

Palmer OVER Receiving Yards | Ekeler UNDER Rushing Yards

Pacheco OVER Rushing Yards | Toney OVER Receptions

Expecting Williams and Allen (especially) to play a full workload is probably stretching it, so Joshua Palmer will still see a generous snap percentage. He’s been targeted 30 times over the past three games (ten per game) and saw eight targets in Week 2 versus the Chiefs. We expect his prop to sit around 35 yards as the WR3, a favorable number for the OVER.

Rookie Isiah Pacheco has supplanted Clyde Edwards-Helaire as KC’s RB1 and will face an LA run defense that has allowed the third-most rushing yards per game. Will the books will be as bullish with an RB1 tout? We like him to go OVER his yardage prop as long as it doesn’t eclipse 60 yards.

Austin Ekeler had been on a rampage before last week, but much of his value came from the 12 targets per game he averaged over his last four games. He hasn’t eclipsed 50 rushing yards in his previous four games and has an unfavorable matchup with KC’s defense (fifth-fewest rushing YPG).

In his third game as a Chief, Toney was in for an increased role regardless, so with their injuries, the Florida man could become the PPR monster he flashed with the New York Giants. We anticipate his receptions prop to sit around five, which would have us looking to take the OVER.