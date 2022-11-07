Sports Superstar Siblings Part 1: 8 Pros from the Big 4

There must have been something in the water or milk in the homes of many of our pro athletes growing up because not only did one family member make it to the big time, but at least one other reached the promised land. Can you imagine the mantles in the Williams sisters, Curry brothers, Sedin twins, and Jones bros. houses? While the titles and trophies in the homes of those siblings must be vast, they are not the only sets of kin to have made their mark in professional sports. We will take a look at those successful siblings in a future edition but first, let’s get into it with a pair of brothers from each of the Big Four leagues.

NFL: J.J. and T.J Watt

The Watt brothers have likely been terrifying quarterbacks since they could walk on cleats. JJ leads the clan and is considered one of the best defensive linemen of all time. The Arizona Cardinal is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time Pro Bowler, and led the NFL in sacks twice.

TJ followed in his older brother’s cleat prints capturing Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The younger Watt won the award after tying the NFL record with 22.5 sacks in a single season. The Watts even boast a third brother in the NFL as Derek is a teammate of TJ as a fullback with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

I can’t imagine the grocery bill in the Watt house when those three mastodons were growing up.

NBA: Marc and Pau Gasol

The Gasols could very well be the best pair of basketball brothers ever to lace up hightops in the NBA. During his league tenure, Pau was considered one of the top power forwards in the game. The 2001 third-overall pick is a six-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion with the LA Lakers, and took home the 2002 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Brother Marc is a former Defensive Player of the Year, made three All-Star teams, and was an integral part of the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 championship run.

If not the best brother duo in league history, the Spaniards are undoubtedly the best international sibling pair to ever grace the hardwood.

MLB: Kyle and Corey Seager

The Seagers top baseball’s best bros list over the past few decades. Corey jumped onto the scene in 2016 and quickly became one of baseball’s brightest rising stars. The younger Seager got the nod as NL Rookie of the Year and followed that up with three All-Star appearances. Corey also took home the NLCS and World Series MVP when his LA Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the 2020 world title. The current Texas Ranger is a two-time Silver Slugger and considered one of the best hitting shortstops in baseball.

Older brother Kyle paved the way by getting the call to the bigs in 2011. The former Seattle Mariner was named an All-Star in 2014, the same year he picked up gold glove honors at third base. Seager’s best season came in 2016, the same year Corey won Rookie of the Year. Seager senior hit 30 home runs and had 99 RBI, while baby brother had 26 home runs and hit .308. Kyle retired early at the age of 34 following 11 seasons in the bigs, while Corey is still going strong with the Rangers.

You would be hard-pressed to find a better pair on the left side of the infield, with or without the same genetic code.

NHL: Brady and Matthew Tkachuk

The two best and brightest brothers in the NHL right now are undoubtedly the Tkachuks. It’s not hard to see where Brady and Matthew get their hockey genes from, as their father, Keith Tkachuk, played 18 seasons in the NHL, was a five-time All-Star and Olympic silver medalist. The acorns didn’t fall far from the tree.

Matthew was the sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft and already has two 30+ goal seasons under his belt, which includes a career-high 42 last season. Tkachuk finished eighth in the NHL scoring race in 2021-22 with a personal-best of 104 points.

Brady jumped on the scene in 2018, going two spots higher than Matthew, picked fourth overall by the Ottawa Senators. The younger Tkachuk also had his best NHL season last year when he put up personal bests with 30 goals and 67 points. At just 22 years old, Brady was named captain of the Sens and is one of the main building blocks in Ottawa’s franchise turnaround.

The brothers were named All-Stars in 2020 and faced off in the finals, where four teams represented the league’s divisions in a mini All-Star tournament.