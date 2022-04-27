SportsGrid NFL Mock Draft Begins with Fast-Riser to Jaguars

Overview

With the NFL Draft set to take center stage on Thursday night for Round 1, there are plenty of talented names that are set to find their first NFL homes.

There might not be the hype or top-end quarterback talent that you’re used to seeing at the top of the first round, but there are still plenty of difference makers in this draft that if they get developed properly, could be Pro Bowlers in the league for years to come.

You can make a case that a quarterback will still go in the top ten, but there’s also plenty of speculation that they will fall until at least the late teens. Depth is aplenty in terms of wide receivers in this class and there’s a possibility that multiple will go in the top ten.

Without further ado, here’s the SportsGrid Mock Draft:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (Travon Walker-DE/ Georgia Bulldogs)

This may not be a surprise on paper right now because he’s the current odds on favorite on the FanDuel Sportsbook to be picked first at -300, but if you had said that before the NFL Scouting Combine, people would have called you crazy. Walker has a chance to be elite but there’s certainly some risk associated with this pick.

2. Detroit Lions (Aidan Hutchinson-DE/ Michigan Wolverines)

The Lions will likely thank the Jaguars for taking Walker because they are thrilled that hometown boy Hutchinson is there for them at No. 2. Hutchinson provides the Lions with a true edge rusher they’ve been lacking, as Detroit looks to continue their attempt at rebuilding.

3. Houston Texans (Kayvon Thibodeaux-DE/ Oregon Ducks)

The trend of the pass rushers continues with Thibodeaux, who many people can see going as early as two, but potentially as late as number eight. There are question marks about how much he actually loves the sport, but there’s no turning your eye on talent like this for a team who needs a ton of it.

4. New York Jets (Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner-CB/ Cincinnati Bearcats)

There are a few directions the Jets could take with this pick, but with a need at cornerback, they have the luxury to wait until the tenth selection to address the offense. Gardner should step in immediately and help the Jets secondary.

5. New York Giants (Ikem Ekwonu-OT/ NC State Wolfpack)

Even though Daniel Jones might not be the solution at quarterback for the Giants, he’s going to get one more shot this season to prove himself and he can use all the protection he can get. Ekwonu is one of the top offensive tackles in this draft and should help the Giants give Jones more time in the pocket.

6. Carolina Panthers (Evan Neal-OT/ Alabama Crimson Tide)

The Panthers likely don’t have the solution at quarterback in Sam Darnold and it’s certainly a possibility they select a quarterback here, but instead, they decide to beef up their offensive line, for whoever ultimately is the quarterback down the road.

7. New York Giants (Jermaine Johnson II-DE/ Florida St. Seminoles)

Johnson is one of the best pure pass rushers in this class and after the Giants bolstered their offensive line with their selection of Ekwonu at five, they make the shift to defensive end and pick up one of the best in the class.

8. Atlanta Falcons (Garrett Wilson-WR/ Ohio State Buckeyes)

The Falcons could be looking toward wide receiver with this pick, and if they do, there may not be anyone better one in this class than Wilson out of Ohio State. With uncertainty surrounding the future of Calvin Ridley in Atlanta, this feels like a nice spot to get another weapon to go along with Kyle Pitts.

9. Seattle Seahawks (Charles Cross-OT/Mississippi State Bulldogs)

Cross’s pass protection stands out as one of the key attributes that will make NFL teams fall in love with him and the Seahawks are going to need plenty of that even if they’re starting over at quarterback.

10. New York Jets (Drake London-WR/ USC Trojans)

The Jets already aded a corner with their first selection in the top ten, so they shift to offense to add another playmaker for second-year passer Zach Wilson. London has a unique skill set that will likely translate to plenty of success at the next level.

Below you can find the list of the 32 selections we made for the first round of the NFL draft.