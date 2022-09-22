Steelers-Browns DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER OPTIONS

Nick Chubb will be the most expensive player on the DraftKings board by $2,400 and comes in with some juice given his three-touchdown performance. We know his workload is secure as he’ll be the focal point of this Browns’ offense with a minimum of 20 touches expected. The Steelers have let up at least 120 yards on the ground in each of the first two games, so Chubb will have plenty of opportunities there for the taking.

Neither quarterback will be a financial burden on this slate, and it will be feasible to play both in your lineups if you pleased. Despite Brissett having played better than Trubisky so far, we have seen a great pass defense by the Steelers and the recent falling apart by the Browns defense at the hands of Joe Flacco. Moreover, if you follow the expected game script, the Browns should play with the lead, requiring Trubisky to sling it out more. Either could be a strong multiplier play if you anticipate a high-scoring affair tonight.

A cheaper play to consider at the multiplier spot could be Pat Freiermuth at $7,000 on DraftKings. He looks to be Trubisky’s best red zone target and has already combined for 17 targets through the first two games. In an expected low-scoring game, a quick touchdown to Freiermuth with proportionate target numbers could propel him to optimal consideration.

FLEX TARGETS

Najee Harris has not had the best start to the season but still has a very high volume upside like we saw last year. He combined for 20 touches last week, which is a welcomed sight, but it needs to be noted that the Browns defend the run very well as they limited Christian McCaffrey to 33 yards and kept the Jets under 100 yards. He’ll still see the ball in his hands, but how well those touches turn out is up for debate.

We know what Kareem Hunt offers this offense, and he’ll be a desirable option in your lineups. He is reasonably priced and could see about 15 touches on the ground and through the air. His role is cemented volume-wise, so we’ll rely on touchdowns with him.

Diontae Johnson is the safest receiver on the slate as he saw double-digit targets in each of the first two games. Amari Cooper is expected to be comparably owned to Johnson at similar pricing. However, despite Cooper coming off of a great game, we still have to be iffy on his production, given he is in a run-first offense and only went for three catches for 17 yards in Week 1. Cooper might have a higher yardage and touchdown ceiling, but if you are looking for a high floor and safe play, it is Diontae Johnson.

Cleveland doesn’t have a role for their third wide receiver and beyond, and Pittsburgh runs a pretty condensed rotation of their top three guys. So, opportunity lacks to infuse financial flexibility down the depth charts. Therefore, targeting a guy like Donovan Peoples-Jones would be relatively financially flexible, given his $5,400 salary on DraftKings. He saw double-digit targets in Week 1, which shows us clearly what his upside could be. George Pickens has not been a factor in this offense through two games, so sticking with Chase Claypool at a $6,200 salary is a safe play as he saw six targets in each of the first two games and won’t be absurdly owned.

Both of Cleveland’s tight ends will be factors in this Browns offense and look to be strong potential FLEX plays. Paying the $400 extra for David Njoku over Harrison Bryant looks to be worth it, as he has seen twice as many snaps so far and likely will continue to.

Given the expected low-scoring affair of this slate, both defenses could be viable options to target. The Steelers have done a great job in forcing turnovers so far this year, while the Browns have the pieces to capitalize on the poor offense that we have seen from Pittsburgh so far this year.