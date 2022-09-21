Steelers-Browns: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

The AFC North is set to take center stage on Thursday Night Football this week, with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cleveland Browns.

Both teams enter Week 3 after disappointing losses on Sunday afternoon, which should lead to another close battle in the trenches between these respective franchises.

Last season, the Steelers came out on top in both matchups, winning Game 1 by a score of 15-10 and followed that up with a 26-14 victory. With Mitch Trubisky and Jacoby Brissett set to be featured at quarterback, both teams will likely rely on the ground game.

When and Where is Steelers-Browns?

Steelers: 1-1 | Browns: 1-1

Date: September 22, 2022, | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, Ohio | Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

How to Watch Steelers-Browns?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet Steelers-Browns

Moneyline: Steelers (+172) | Browns (-205)

Spread: Steelers +4.5 (-110) | Browns -4.5 (-110)

Total: 38.5 (O-110, U-110)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

This matchup is usually slow, meaning you can expect limited passing efforts from the starting quarterbacks. Whichever team wins the offensive line-defensive line battle will likely come out on top, which is what history has shown us when these teams collide.

Nick Chubb has gotten off to a great start on the ground for the Browns, tallying 228 yards and three touchdowns. The Browns running back faced the Steelers twice last year, which saw him rush for 169 yards and a score.

On the other hand, things haven’t been going well for Steelers running back Najee Harris, but many of those struggles are due to the offensive line’s poor play. Harris has rushed for just 72 yards on 25 attempts this season.

Still, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Browns as favorites, given their offensive line has a clear edge in this matchup, especially considering the Steelers’ defense won’t have the services of T.J. Watt.

It will be the Cleveland Browns’ job to stay afloat until their QB1 returns from suspension, but as things stand right now, neither of these teams boast promising Super Bowl odds.

Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this AFC North Thursday Night Football clash!

Injuries to Watch for

Steelers: LB Devin Bush (Foot) – LP, T.J. Watt OUT

Browns: DE Jadeveon Clowney (Ankle) – DNP, DE Myles Garrett (Neck) – DNP