Steelers-Browns: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Longtime AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, are set to face off tonight on Thursday Night Football.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+168) vs. Cleveland Browns (-200) Total: 38.5 (O -110, U -110)

The Steelers and Browns are coming off disappointing Week 2 efforts, and they’ll be looking to bounce back in this short week. Not much needs to be said when these bitter rivals collide, knowing very well how difficult it will be to create offense in this environment. The Browns have looked much more potent offensively through two weeks than the Steelers, but there’s a reason the total is low at just 38.5.

The Steelers have been talking about throwing the ball more and getting their receivers involved down the field, which has yet to transpire through two games. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will likely stress that tonight, at least attempting to find mismatches in the Browns’ secondary, which could benefit the Steelers’ offense. It will come down to whether or not the offensive line can give their quarterback time in the pocket to process plays better, which hasn’t happened early on. Still, there are a lot of new faces on the line, and it’s clear that an adjustment period was needed before we jump on them and say that their o-Line is a significant liability.

Without Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns’ pass rush could struggle, especially if you consider that Myles Garrett isn’t playing at 100% and has been on the injury report this week. You can make the same case for the Steelers without T.J. Watt, but they still boast plenty of weapons on defense that can get to the quarterback. Even with the Browns likely making life difficult on Najee Harris, expect Mitch Trubisky to get involved this week and connect more with Diontae Johnson and rookie George Pickens. As much as you don’t want to trust either starting quarterback, Trubisky should have a slight edge in this matchup, and that helps create some value for the Steelers, who also enter after sweeping the Browns last season.

Best Bet: Steelers moneyline (+168)

To put it nicely, when the quarterback matchup is set to feature Trubisky and Jacoby Brissett, it’s hard to get excited about either offense ahead of this contest. Both offenses are currently heavily focused on running the football, and that helps create a slow game pace, so you shouldn’t expect a lot of scoring unless both running backs can constantly find holes. It’s hard to see both sides not stacking the box and allowing the respective quarterbacks to try and beat them, which will be a lot to ask of these signal callers. Neither team provides much confidence in putting together an offensive performance, meaning siding with the under 38.5 should have some value at -110.

Best Bet: Under 38.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Steelers 20, Browns 16