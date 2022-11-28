Steelers-Colts DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

Kenny Pickett will lead the Pittsburgh Steelers into Indianapolis to take on Matt Ryan and the Colts in a DFS Showdown slate on Monday Night Football. Pickett has only passed for three touchdowns through seven games, so he hasn’t given us much to hope for from a fantasy standpoint. We’ve also seen how bad Ryan can be, briefly being benched, but he has three starts where he passed for a minimum of 350 yards, which might be the only silver lining in this quarterback matchup.

RUNNING BACK:

Najee Harris has shown some life in back-to-back games, combining for 40 carries and 189 yards, a long way from the trash he was presenting beforehand. His receiving upside has also had a recent spark, targeted six times in two of the last three games. Jaylen Warren has been ruled out tonight, so Benny Snell Jr. will eat up the rotational carries, which will be minimal.

Judging past games, we need Jonathan Taylor to reach 22 carries. The three times he has, he’s produced the only games where he’s found the end zone or surpassed 80 yards. The best part of Pittsburgh’s team is their run defense, as they’ve only allowed a combined 91 ground yards over the past two games. Deon Jackson will be the primary backup, even though he won’t see more than a few touches out of the backfield. However, in his last game, he saw four targets compared to his lone carry, giving us a glimmer of hope. Zack Moss has only seen three carries in two games as a Colt, so let’s not lock him in.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Diontae Johnson will be the WR1 in this offense, but he’s only combined for ten targets over the past two weeks, a significant drop-off from past expectations. His upside would be double-digit targets, as he’s done five times this year, but he’s only surpassed 65 yards once and hasn’t found the end zone. Since Week 3, George Pickens has averaged six targets per game as the WR2 and offers higher yardage and touchdown upside than Johnson. Steven Sims and Gunner Olszewski will rotate in and see a considerable amount of snaps, but each of their ceilings only looks to be three targets.

Michael Pittman Jr. offers us a strong floor of six or seven targets as the WR1, which might be the best thing we have going for us on this crappy slate. He’s only averaged 52 yards over the past five weeks and hasn’t found the end zone since Week 1, but Pittsburgh has allowed the second most passing yards per game in the league, which could open up opportunities for Pittman. Parris Campbell has been improving over the last several weeks, as he has three touchdowns over his previous six games and three outings with at least seven receptions during that stretch. Additionally, he has had a catch of at least 30 yards in three of his last four games, illustrating his deep ball upside. Alec Pierce will be on the field a ton and is somewhat inconsistent with his target share week-to-week, but he’ll offer a strong ceiling with a floor in the dirt. Ashton Dulin will be the rotational receiver without much upside, as he’s gone targetless over the past two games.

TIGHT END:

Pat Freiermuth has not produced the optimal touchdown numbers we would like for a tight end on a showdown slate, but he’s averaged nearly nine targets per game over his last four and has forged a strong connection with his young quarterback. Let’s hope that red-zone trust is inevitable. Zach Gentry and Connor Heyward will rotate in but will most likely combine for only two or three targets.

Kylen Granson is doubtful for tonight’s game which will have Mo Alie-Cox emerge as the top receiving threat at the tight end spot, but we’re not going to call it a threat as he’ll only see a few targets if he’s likely. We don’t expect much out of Nikola Kalinic or Jelani Woods.