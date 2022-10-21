Steelers-Dolphins: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Pittsburgh Steelers (+265) vs. Miami Dolphins (-330) Total: 45.5 (O -114, U -106)
The visiting Steelers enter this matchup after a big upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, which improved their record to 2-4. It’s largely been a struggle for the Steelers, but they showed a lot in that victory against the Bucs, especially on defense. The team is also expected to be much healthier in this matchup, which should play to their advantage. The Dolphins have lost three consecutive games after beginning their season 3-0. The Dolphins will be looking to get back in the win column, and they’ll do so as sizable favorites on Sunday, listed as -330 home favorites on the moneyline.
Both teams received promising injury news from their expected starting quarterbacks ahead of this matchup, with Tua Tagovailoa expected to start for the Dolphins. At the same time, the Steelers are poised to turn back to rookie Kenny Pickett after he left Sunday’s game with a concussion. There have been promising aspects to both young quarterbacks’ games early in their careers, especially for Tagovailoa, who has more experience under his belt. The Dolphins’ offense functions much better with him at the helm, which should help them figure things out in this matchup.
The Dolphins are seven-point home favorites, which shouldn’t be a surprise with all of the Steelers’ struggles. Even though that’s a large number, the Dolphins boast many explosive weapons on offense that Tagovailoa has been able to find consistently. The Steelers made life difficult on the Bucs’ wide receivers last week, but the Dolphins have a two-headed beast in their aerial attack, which should lead them to cover the seven points on Sunday.
Best Bet: Dolphins -7 (-110)
There’s a ton of skill and speed with both offenses, which has the total set at 45.5. The Dolphins are down some key pass rushers in this tilt, so there could be more time and space for Pickett (assuming he suits up for the Steelers) to patrol in the pocket. That should allow the Steelers to put up some points, especially against a Dolphins team that could look weaker on their defensive line, leaving more holes for Najee Harris.
If the Dolphins have all of their stars playing on offense, they should have no problem carving up the Steelers’ defense. Points will likely be scored early and often in this matchup, leading us to side with the over 45.5.
