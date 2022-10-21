Steelers @ Dolphins Sunday Night Football Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) and Miami Dolphins (3-3) are in a similar position in that neither has a winning record, and they’ve started multiple quarterbacks over the recent weeks with the position in flux (concussions). They’ve both also lost to the New York Jets. We should note that.

The Phins have dropped the past three games since their big win over the Buffalo Bills, while the Steelers are coming off one of the biggest upsets of 2022, a 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Steelers @ Dolphins Game Information

Location: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL

Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL Time: 8:20 p.m. ET | TV: NBC

Three-plus games of Mitch Trubisky was all Mike Tomlin needed to see before he made the change under center to rookie Kenny Pickett, who has started the past two games. In his first start (at Buffalo), Pickett threw for 327 yards before he was knocked out last week against the Bucs.

Enter Trubisky, who went 9-of-12 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown (142.4 rating) against Tampa Bay. He out-performed the first-round pick (87 rating) and played his best football of the season. Nevertheless, Tomlin said if Pickett clears concussion protocol, he’s starting. Having fully participated in Thursday’s practice, Pickett appears on track to do so.

There’s talent at receiver with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and George Pickens. Johnson is their leading pass catcher, and he’s caught at least five passes in every game but one this season, while Claypool is coming off season highs with seven receptions and 96 receiving yards.

Steelers @ Dolphins Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Steelers +7 (-110) | Dolphins -7 (-110)

Steelers +7 (-110) | Dolphins -7 (-110) Moneyline: Steelers +265 | Dolphins -330

Steelers +265 | Dolphins -330 Total: Over 45.5 (-114) | Under 45.5 (-106)

Pittsburgh’s most intriguing player is probably their other rookie, Pickens, who is fourth among his class with 277 receiving yards (20 receptions). The UGA product has 80-plus receiving yards (on six catches) in two of the past three games. The kid is fun to watch and will be their No. 1 in due time.

Two of Miami’s top defenders reside in the secondary, with safety Brandon Jones their leading tackler (42), including two sacks. All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard (five passes defended) is their top coverman; however, their front seven is banged up and could be down a defender or two.

During their three-game losing streak, the Dolphins have started three different quarterbacks, and none of them finished the game. In defeat last week, Teddy Bridgewater threw for 329 yards and two TDs. But the expectation is that Tua Tagovailoa will make his return on Sunday night.

The Alabama man revealed on Wednesday that he lost consciousness after he was concussed in Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football. Tua has posted a 90+ rating in his past three home starts with no interceptions.

Steelers @ Dolphins Same Game Parlays on FanDuel

Steelers +7, Under 45.5 (+214)

Steelers +7, D. Johnson Anytime TD (+339)

Dolphins ML, Under 45.5 T. Hill Anytime TD (+378)

In Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins might have the speediest receiving combo in the NFL. Hill had a season-high 12 receptions for 177 yards last week to give him a league-best 701 receiving yards. As a Dolphin, the former Chief has topped 150 yards in three of six games.

Not to be forgotten, Waddle (questionable) posted 129 yards last week, the third time this season he’s surpassed the century mark, including his past two at home. As I said, this duo can fly.

The leader of Pittsburgh’s secondary is former Miami first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had two interceptions against the Dolphins in their last meeting. Alex Highsmith is picking up the slack for the injured T.J. Watt, with an NFL-best and a career-high 6.5 sacks. A road warrior, he has 4.5 sacks and five tackles for loss against the run away from home.

