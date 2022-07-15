Steelers DT Cam Heyward Defends QB Kenny Pickett

A major talking point for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett coming out of college was his hand size.
Speaking on his Not Just Football podcast, Pittsburgh’s all-pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward was quick to defend the team’s rookie signal-caller:
“Okay, like, this is my locker partner now.” said Heyward. “Like, I talk a good game and I like to give people a hard time, but, you know, I won’t say like his hands were like, you know, really small or anything. Like he’s got average size hands and I didn’t think anything of it. He was able to throw the ball, still able to whip it around and he’s got the ball in his hands for a reason. He was able to do it in college…I think it got blown out of proportion.”
With Steelers’ training camp set to open July 27, Pickett’s hand-size is the least of his worries, as he will be in a battle with fellow QB Mitchell Trubisky for the Week 1 starting job.
