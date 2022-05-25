Steelers Expected to Promote Omar Khan to Vacant GM Position

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to promote their vice president of Football and Business Administration, Omar Khan, to the general manager position.

Steelers’ VP Omar Khan is expected to be named Pittsburgh’s next general manager, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2022

Khan started in football operations with New Orleans Saints in 1997. Since 2001, he’s been with the Steelers, moving from football administration coordinator to his current position. Khan has been the VP of Football and Business Administration for Pittsburgh since 2016. During Khan’s time with the Steelers, they’ve won two Super Bowls (2006, 2009).

The general manager job opened up after Kevin Colbert announced that he would leave the position following the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Steelers are also expected to hire the Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel, Andy Weidl, as the team’s assistant general manager.

Last season, Pittsburgh finished second in the AFC North with a 9-7-1 record but lost 42-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card game.

