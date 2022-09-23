Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not Looking to Make QB Change
Paul Connor
Following his team’s 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not looking to make a change under center – at least not yet.
Speaking with reporters postgame, Tomlin was asked about the possibility of replacing current starter Mitch Trubisky with first-round rookie Kenny Pickett, to which he replied: “The answer to that question is definitively no.”
After struggling the first two weeks, Trubisky showed improvement Thursday, pushing the ball downfield and using his mobility to extend plays. The 28-year-old finished the contest 20 of 32 passing for 207 yards, along with a second-quarter rushing touchdown.
“I thought he [Trubisky] made some plays, but we all collectively came up short,” said Tomlin. “That’s how we measure performance. Winning is our best business, and we didn’t handle business. We don’t break that apart and look for the feel-good.”
With ten days to prepare for Week 4’s opponent in the New York Jets, it’ll be interesting if Tomlin has a change of heart between now and next Sunday.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Steelers as -3.5 home favorites on the spread and -186 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.