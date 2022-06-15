Steelers Ink Minkah Fitzpatrick to Record-Breaking Extension

Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will be staying in Steel City for the foreseeable future.

According to the NFL’s official Twitter, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Fitzpatrick to a four-year, $73.6 million contract extension with $36 million guaranteed.

Steelers, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick agree to terms on a 4-year deal worth $73.6 million, including $36 million guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/GcQzSzhwwU — NFL (@NFL) June 15, 2022

The deal makes the 25-year-old the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Acquired from the Miami Dolphins for a first-round pick back in 2019, Fitzpatrick has been tremendous upon his arrival. In his nearly three full seasons with the Steelers, the former Alabama standout has 11 interceptions, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and three defensive touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick’s stellar play earned him First-Team All-Pro honors in 2019 and 2020. While he failed to gain such recognition in 2021, Fitzpatrick was still highly productive, recording a career-high 124 combined tackles with two interceptions and seven pass deflections.

The signing means Pittsburgh now has defensive stalwarts T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and Fitzpatrick locked up through at least the 2024 season.

