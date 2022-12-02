BETTING Fantasy News NFL
04:42 PM, December 2, 2022

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Questionable for Sunday vs. Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per Emily Giangreco of WTAE.

Watt is just three weeks after returning from a torn pectoral and is now continuing to nurse a rib ailment. If Pittsburgh wants any chance at a late-season push for the postseason, they’ll need Watt on the defensive end. The Steelers would love to have him out there this week as they face the Atlanta Falcons, who boast the league’s fifth-best rushing offense at 4.9 yards per carry this year.

In 2022, Watt has 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble in four starts. Keep an eye out for any updates on Watt heading into the weekend.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.