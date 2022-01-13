Steelers’ Najee Harris (Elbow) Expected To Practice Friday

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is expected to participate in team practice on Friday despite dealing with an elbow injury.

Najee Harris (elbow) is also scheduled to practice tomorrow, Mike Tomlin said, and that will be telling for his availability Sunday. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 13, 2022

This expectation comes from head coach Mike Tomlin on Thursday as Harris suffered the injury in the team’s season finale with the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. He was able to play through the issue but showed a level of discomfort on the sideline during the game. It’s unclear whether or not Harris practiced on Thursday since the team has not released the injury report yet. The back’s level of participation in practice on Friday will be a crucial determinant of his status on Sunday, but as things stand, Harris will likely be fine for their Wild Card matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Harris posted a league-leading 381 touches for 1,667 scrimmage yards for ten total touchdowns in 17 games this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently 12.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.